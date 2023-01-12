Work Begins on Pacific Wharf’s Change to San Fransokyo at Disney California Adventure

Disneyland officials have confirmed, that work has begun on Pacific Wharf’s reimagining to San Fransokyo at Disney California Adventure.
Fellow Disney Insider, Scott Gustin confirmed the news, which started out as rumors early in the day, on his Twitter feed. “Construction has officially started on reimagining Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure Park to San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6.” The reimagining was first announced at D23 Expo. The lagoon is being drained today to allow for work to begin, Disneyland officials confirmed.”
Gustin also shared a statement from Disneyland officials:
The area will feature new dining locations, new shopping locations, and a place to meet Baymax!
Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure park, which evokes San Francisco’s waterfront, will be reimagined into San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6,” where East meets West, and technology meets tradition. Imagineers are in the early phases of this work, but you can see glimpses of what’s to come for children of all ages – the young and young at heart. There will be a place to meet Baymax, plus new spots to eat and shop!
