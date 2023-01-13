‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Holiday Film In The Works At Disney+

It’s no secret that Disney plans on adapting all of Jeff Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” books for its streaming platform. While just last month it was revealed that an animated version of the novel xxxx is next on the company’s docket to be released, we’ve come across some new information that indicates that a fourth film is also in pre-production.

Now, earlier today industry insider Daniel RPK revealed that a new animated film titled Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever is slated to begin production next month. We at the DisInsider can confirm this information!

That’s not all. A casting grid we’ve obtained seems to suggest that the voice actors who play Greg and Rowley are being replaced – likely because the actors who previously played the characters have probably begun puberty – that’s just pure speculation though.

The plot synopsis is as follows:

“With only two weeks until Christmas, Greg Heffley is doing everything he can to be good as the gift giving—and receiving—season approaches. And though he wants to stay in the good graces of his parents, Frank and Susan, in order to get a prized video game system, he can’t help but get into trouble with best friend Rowley, accidentally triggering a giant snowball that rolls down his neighborhood hill and damages Gabby’s snowplow. Though he and Rowley escape without being identified as the culprits, Greg soon realizes that evidence tying him to the crime might be discovered in the town’s nearby toy donation bin. But when a giant blizzard descends on the town, Greg ends up trapped in his house with no power, dwindling supplies, a frantic Frank, a suspicious Rodrick, and a mother desperate to try to find any way to get her family together to enjoy the holidays. And that’s not to mention the antics of toddler brother Manny or the creepy Santa’s Scout elf that seems to be watching his every move. Confined to his home, Greg must find a way to cover up his blunder without anyone finding out, or he can kiss that new gaming system goodbye. Even worse, with no plow to rescue them, the Heffleys must do the unthinkable, spend time together as a family.”

Because the project is expected to ramp up next month, it would be wise to assume that Disney aims to have the film done in time for this holiday season.

Stay tuned for more updates in the coming months as they become available!

