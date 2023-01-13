The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

Disney Debuts First Teaser For ‘The Crossover’

Skyler Shuler January 13, 2023 2 min read

THE CROSSOVER - ÒThe Cold StreakÓ (Disney/Alyssa Moran) DEREK LUKE, JALYN HALL

Disney has announced that its upcoming basketball drama-comedy The Crossover premieres April 4 on Disney Channel, and streaming next day on Disney+. The announcement comes with a teaser.

The Crossover is a drama series based on the critically acclaimed bestselling novel in verse by Kwame Alexander, a Newbery Medal-winning and Coretta Scott King Book Awards’ Author Honoree. The series follows teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered a basketball phenomenon.  Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own.

 The series stars Jaylyn Hall as Josh Bell, Amir O’Neil as JB Bell, Derek Luke (The Purge) as Chuck Bell, Sabrina Revelle (Zac & Mia) as Crystal Bell, Skyla I’Lece (Turn: Washington’s Spies) as Alex, Deja Monique Cruz (Law & Order: SVU) as Maya, and Trevor Raine Bush (After) as Vondie. Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) will narrate the series.

The pilot episode was directed by George Tillman, Jr. (The Hate U Give, For Life) and was written by Kwame Alexander and Damani Johnson (All Rise). Production on the series will begin this month with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company joining as executive producers.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler

In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history!

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

More Stories

4 min read

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2’ Episode Three Review: “The Solitary Clone”

January 12, 2023 Maxance Vincent
6 min read

Yes, Daredevil Can Also Be A Lighthearted Character

January 12, 2023 mattcarrasquillo
4 min read

Disney Snags Several SAG Nominations In Key Categories

January 11, 2023 Dempsey Pillot

You may have missed

2 min read

Disney Debuts First Teaser For ‘The Crossover’

January 13, 2023 Skyler Shuler
2 min read

‘Star Wars’ Dropping New ‘The Mandalorian’ Trailer SOON

January 12, 2023 Alex Lue
2 min read

‘Captain America: New World Order’ Scores ‘Spirited’ Cinematographer

January 12, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Work Begins on Pacific Wharf’s Change to San Fransokyo at Disney California Adventure

January 12, 2023 Skyler Shuler