Disney Debuts First Teaser For ‘The Crossover’

Disney has announced that its upcoming basketball drama-comedy The Crossover premieres April 4 on Disney Channel, and streaming next day on Disney+. The announcement comes with a teaser.

The Crossover is a drama series based on the critically acclaimed bestselling novel in verse by Kwame Alexander, a Newbery Medal-winning and Coretta Scott King Book Awards’ Author Honoree. The series follows teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered a basketball phenomenon. Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own.

The series stars Jaylyn Hall as Josh Bell, Amir O’Neil as JB Bell, Derek Luke (The Purge) as Chuck Bell, Sabrina Revelle (Zac & Mia) as Crystal Bell, Skyla I’Lece (Turn: Washington’s Spies) as Alex, Deja Monique Cruz (Law & Order: SVU) as Maya, and Trevor Raine Bush (After) as Vondie. Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) will narrate the series.

The pilot episode was directed by George Tillman, Jr. (The Hate U Give, For Life) and was written by Kwame Alexander and Damani Johnson (All Rise). Production on the series will begin this month with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company joining as executive producers.

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

