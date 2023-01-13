First Look at Disney+ Rom-Com ‘Prom Pact’

Disney+ has offered fans a first look at their upcoming original movie Prom Pact. The film features Disney alums Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim.

It is the height of prom season, but high school senior Mandy Yang has her sights set on a singular goal: attending Harvard. When she finds out she has been deferred, she is determined to do whatever she can to get herself off the waitlist, even if that means asking the one person who represents everything she abhors – popular all-star jock Graham Lansing, whose father is a powerful Senator and Harvard alum. Once Mandy becomes Graham’s tutor, she begins to realize there’s more to him than she thought, and perhaps something more to life than Harvard as well. When Graham’s father offers to recommend Mandy to Harvard, will she choose to take this boost, even if it comes at the cost of what she stands for?

Margaret Cho (Dr. Ken), Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Blake Draper (Clickbait), Monique Green (How To Get Away With Murder), Arica Himmel (Mixed-ish), Jason Sakaki (Spontaneous), and David S. Jung (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.) are also set to star.

Anya Adams (Ginny & Georgia) directs and the project hails from Disney Branded Television. Melvin Mar (Fresh off the Boat and Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.) and Jake Kasdan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) will produce alongside Bowen and her producing partner Rachel Field.

PROM PACT (Disney/Kailey Schwerman) BLAKE DRAPER, PEYTON ELIZABETH LEE
PROM PACT (Disney/Kailey Schwerman) PEYTON ELIZABETH LEE
PROM PACT (Disney/Kailey Schwerman) MILO MANHEIM, PEYTON ELIZABETH LEE

