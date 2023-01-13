Hulu’s ‘History of the World: Part II’ Gets A Trailer, Release Date

In 1981, Mel Brooks released History of the World: Part I in theaters. While most people thought the title was just a gag meant to rip on franchises, 42 years later it appears that the comedian is finishing what he started after all with a sequel aptly titled History of the World: Part 2.

Unlike the original, this version will be a series, and Hulu is releasing it as a “four night event” beginning on March 6th.

You can check out the first official trailer below!

As you can see, the series boasts an all-star cast consisting of Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), Jillian Bell (Godmothered), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Dove Cameron (Maddie & Liv), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place) , Ronny Chieng (M3GAN), Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), Danny DeVito (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia), Jay Ellis (Top Gun: Maverick), Josh Gad (Frozen), Kimiko Glenn (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Jake Johnson (Jurassic World), Richard Kind (Inside Out), Johnny Knoxville (Reboot), Jason Mantzoukas (The League), Jack McBrayer (Wreck-It Ralph), Zahn McClarnon (Westworld), Kumail Nanjiani (Eternals), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl), Sam Richardson (Hocus Pocus 2), Seth Rogen (The Fabelmans), J.B. Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), David Wain (Wet Hot American Summer), Taika Waititi (Thor: Love and Thunder), Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary), and many many more!

For those unfamiliar with the 1981 comedy, it hilariously parodies different historical events from Moses obtaining the 15- er, I mean – 10 Commandments to the French Revolution.

The series will consist of eight episodes; however, it isn’t clear which historical events they will explore.

While it doesn’t seem like Brooks will have a major role in the series, he will serve as a writer, as well as an executive producer on the series alongside Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Wanda Sykes (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Ike Barinholtz (MAD TV), David Stassen (Blockers), and Kevin Salter.

About Post Author

Related