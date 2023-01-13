The DisInsider

‘Phineas and Ferb’ Return: Disney Revives Classic Animated Series For Two More Seasons

Dempsey Pillot January 13, 2023 1 min read

It looks like Summer vacation just got a much-needed extension.

After ending in 2015, it was announced today that Phineas and Ferb will be returning for 40 more episodes. All 40 episodes of Phineas and Ferb ordered by Disney will be broken up into two seasons.

The deal was made with original series creator Dan Povenmire under his overall deal with Disney Branded Television. The deal also included a renewal of his second series, Hamster & Gretel, for a second season.

Speaking to the press about the revival during the Television Critics Association winter press tour , Disney’s President of Branded Television Ayo Davis said, “Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor. We couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic ‘Phineas and Ferb’ in a big way.”

For those unfamiliar with the series, it follows the two titular “resourceful” stepbrothers as they try to “conquer boredom and make every day of summer vacation count, often to the chagrin of their sister Candace.”

As of right now, it’s unclear where the series will air. Originally episodes were shared between the Disney Channel and Disney XD. With the existence of Disney+, it’s possible the show may become a streaming exclusive.

SOURCE: Variety

