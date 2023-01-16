SEE IT: First Full Look At Adam Warlock In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Revealed

Since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017, James Gunn has been teasing the arrival of one classic comic book character in the MCU: Adam Warlock. While we only got a glimpse of him in the film’s first trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, today we have our first full look at him courtesy of Empire.

Now, the outlet’s Guardians-themed issue may not drop until May, but that hasn’t stopped it from dropping an exclusive preview. Alongside an image of actor Will Poulter as Warlock, Empire also unveiled a snippet of its interview with writer/director James Gunn where we talks about the character.

“He’s definitely not a good guy,” Gunn says. “What we’re seeing [in the film] is the infant form of Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby.”

Gunn also commented about how he arrived at the decision to cast Poulter. He says that despite pressure from fans to cast someone like Tom Cruise, he “wanted somebody who was youthful.”

“I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops,” he adds, teasing that he had to consider how Marvel would want to use him for future films beyond Guardians Vol. 3.

You can check out the first still of Adam Warlock below!

Be sure to check out the full issue when it drops later this year!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

SOURCE: Empire

