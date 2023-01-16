The DisInsider

‘The Mandalorian’ Official Trailer Released for Season 3

JeremyWrites January 16, 2023 2 min read

Din Djarin and Grogu are back! Disney dropped the Season 3 trailer of The Mandalorian tonight that shows the dynamic duo back in action in the galaxy far, far away.

As we re-enter the world of Din, we see him piloting through hyperdrive with Grogu in hand. The last we saw the two was Din Djarin showing up in The Book of Boba Fett, where he met Ahsoka Tano and Luke Skywalker himself. Reluctantly giving him up to the Jedi master to find his true calling being force sensitive, Luke realizes that Grogu is conflicted for his love of Din. He makes him choose between training or returning to Din. He chooses the ladder, Luke sends him off on his ship and they are once again reunited.

 With plenty of crazy shots of Coruscant, Mandalore and more Mandalorian in battle, we also get Jedi wielding their lightsabers ready for a fight! And a force sensitive Grogu in action against an assailant .

Disney provides a synopsis for the upcoming season; “The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.”

Starring Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito. 

With directors chosen to helm the 8 episodes include:  Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Lee Isaac Chung, Carl Weathers, Peter Ramsey and Bryce Dallas Howard

The Mandalorian blasts on to Disney Plus March 1st!

