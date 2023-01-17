‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ to Become the 6th Highest Grossing Movie of All-Time Worldwide

The most successful worldwide release of 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water will become the 6th highest-grossing film worldwide today at the global box office. A new music video of The Weeknd’s original song for the film, “Nothing is Lost” (You Give Me Strength), along with featurettes highlighting cast member Sigourney Weaver and Deborah L. Scott’s costumes for the film, have also debuted

Avatar: The Way of Water has been selected as one of the year’s top films by the AFI and National Board of Review, with James Cameron and Jon Landau nominated by the Producers Guild of America (PGA) for producing the film.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

