China Unbans Marvel Studios’ Movies, Sets Dates For ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ & ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally hits Disney+ next month in America, overseas, in China, the film is finally getting an official theatrical release.

According to Variety, the country has decided to lifts its somewhat odd ban on Marvel films. In addition to giving Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a proper release, it’s also allowed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to hit theaters too.

Wakanda Forever will come out on February 7th, while Quantumania will hit theaters literally 10 days later on February 17th, the same day it’s slated to come out in both the United State and the United Kingdom.

They will be the first Marvel movies to hit the country since 2019! The last superhero showdown to grace their big screens was Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With Marvel movies being historical hits at the Chinese box office, we’re sure that both films will have major returns. It’s not like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever needs it though. To date, the film has grossed $835 million dollars. Realistically, China could help it cross the $1 billion mark.

