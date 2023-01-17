Hulu’s ‘Animaniacs’ Revival To End With Season 3, Trailer & Release Date Revealed

All good things must come to an end.

After being revived two years ago, it appears that Hulu’s Animaniacs will end with its previously announced 3rd season.

The entire final season will hit the streamer next month on February 17th.

The action-packed trailer for the final season can be seen below!

Animaniacs follows the adventures of the Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko, and Dot while they cause mischief in the changing times. It also features funny vignettes with side characters such as Pinky & The Brain.

Based on the 1990’s animated series of the same name, this reboot has had great success since its premiere on Hulu in November 2020. The second season will aired in 2021. Each consisted of 13 episodes.

The original series was produced by Steven Spielberg in collaboration with Warner Bros. Animation, both of whom returned to work on this reboot. Also returning for the reboot was the original voice cast such as Rob Paulsen, Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, and Frank Welker.

