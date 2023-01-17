Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ Reboot Adds Nikki M. James

According to Deadline, Marvel’s Daredevil reboot has added yet another cast member.

Screen and stage star Nikki M. James joins the Disney+ series in an undisclosed role.

James will star alongside the previously announced Margarita Levieva and Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Vincent D’Onofrio and Charlie Cox. The latter two will reprise their roles from the cancelled Netflix series as Wilson Fisk a.k.a Kingpin and Matt Murdock a.k.a Daredevil respectively.

James originally starred in the hit Broadway musical “The Book of Mormon” as the character Nabalungi. She went on to win the won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance. She recently appeared on the popular Apple TV+ Severance.

While we still have to wait 2 years before the series debuts, the good thing is that fans can still rewatch the original 3 seasons of the character’s live-action series, as well as his soft rebooted self in the latest Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, right on Disney+ now.

