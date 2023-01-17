Meryl Streep Joins ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

The greatest actress of our generation has joined the cast of the third season of Only Murders in the Building.

series star Selena Gomez took to TikTok to share a video of the cast on the set, which included fellow stars Steve Martin and Martin Short and newcomer Paul Rudd. Before the video ended Meryl Streep popped out from behind a couch and was confirmed to be the newest addition to Hulu’s hit series. Details on who Streep is playing is being kept under wraps.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023

The series follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in true crime podcasts who join together to investigate a death in the apartment building they all live in. The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.

In the first season, after a suspicious death in their affluent Upper West Side apartment building, the three neighbors start their own podcast about their investigation. In the second season, which premiered in June 2022, the trio themselves become suspects in the bloody murder of another building resident. The series has received numerous accolades, including nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Martin and Short. In July 2022, the series was renewed for a third season.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will hit Hulu later this year.

