New Production Dates For ‘Captain America: New World Order’ Revealed

For a while, it was believed that Captain America: New World Order was set to begin production at some point this year. In fact, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously revealed that the film was expected to go before cameras this March. Thanks to some new reports, however, we have a more exact timeline of when the is film expected to shoot.

According to industry insider Daniel RPK, the film is actually expected to shoot at the tail-end of March. The exact date is March 27th.

Now, both the AJC and The Cosmic Circus had believed that filming was originally supposed to take place March 20th. The minor delay is believed to have been caused by a small rewrite that both Richtman and TCC’s Lizzie Hill report happened earlier this month.

In any case, production is expected to last until the Summer. While the shoot was originally believed to end on June 30th, this small delay may push it back until the first week of July.

So far, we know the film will see Anthony Mackie return as Captain America, while Harrison Ford will take over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt. Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, and Carl Lumbly are also set to star.

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) is set to direct the fourth installment of the franchise. Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer and showrunner for the hit series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be coming back to write the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise. Dalan Musson, a staff writer, will co-write the film with Spellman.

Shortly after, it’s believed that Ford will return for Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Production on that film is also slated to begin next year with director Jake Schreier. Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, and Sebastian Stan are all set to reprise their respective MCU roles too.

