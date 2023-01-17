‘The Whale’ Star Sadie Sink Joins Searchlight’s ‘O’Dessa’

Hot off her award-winning performance alongside Brendan Fraser in The Whale, Sadie Sink has lined up her next project.
According to Deadline, Sink has joined Searchlight Picture’s rock opera O’Dessa. The project has already lined up Patti Cake$ director Geremy Jasper to helm. Penned by Jasper, with original songs written and produced by Jasper and Jason Binnick. The film also reunites producers Michael Gottwald for the Department of Motion Pictures, Noah Stahl, and Rodrigo Teixeira for RT Features, as well as executive producers Jonathan Montepare, Dan Janvey, and Lourenço Sant’Anna, all of whom worked on Jasper’s breakout hit Patti Cake$.
The project is set to begin production in May in Croatia. O’dessa is set in a post-apocalyptic future, and is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.
Sink had her breakthrough portraying Max Mayfield in the Netflix science fiction series Stranger Things (2017–present). In 2021, she appeared in the horror film trilogy Fear Street and played the lead role in Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well. She was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer for her performance in The Whale.
