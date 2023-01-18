The DisInsider

Disneyland Unveils Reservation System for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway Opening

Alex Lue January 18, 2023 2 min read

The Disneyland Resort is getting a lot bigger with the addition of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, but fans should know how to get on the ride for its opening.

On January 27th, Guests visiting the Disneyland Resort with a valid theme park reservation will have to join a virtual queue at either 7 am or 12 pm to ride Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

In a break of news, Disneyland Resort officials released the following statement:

“To experience Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway when the attraction opens, you’ll need to join the complimentary virtual queue*, which is only accessible via the Disneyland app.** There will not be a standby line for this attraction at this time. The virtual queue enrollment times will be twice daily, at 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. PT. Learn more at Disneyland.com. You may also get quicker entry to this attraction with the purchase of an individual Lightning Lane arrival window, subject to availability.”

To experience the thrilling new Toontown attraction, those visiting the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, will have to break out their Disneyland apps and join the Railway’s official queue.

The talented Scott Gustin shares the best way to secure a virtual queue spot:

January 27th marks the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway debuting and the official kickoff of the Disney100 Anniversary Celebration at the Disneyland Resort.

