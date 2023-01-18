Meaghan Rath Confirmed To Have Re-occurring Role On Season 2 Of Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’

We’re a little under a week until season 2 of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father; however, DEADLINE is reporting that Being Human‘s Meaghan Rath will have a re-occurring role on the acclaimed spin-off.

Rath’s character is named Parker and is a co-worker of Chris Lowell’s Jesse.

The series stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Josh Peck, and is narrated by Kim Cattrall.

How I Met Your Father is set in the near future and Sophie (Duff and narrated by Cattrall as older Sophie) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

The series is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Executive producers include Aptaker, Berger, Carter Bays, Craig Thomas, Pam Fryman, and Adam Londy. Duff will serve as a producer. How I Met Your Father is a production of 20th Television.

Season 2 of How I Met Your Father will hit Hulu on January 24, 2022.

