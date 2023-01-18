RUMOR: ‘Orphan’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman Has Been Cast In ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Even though Agatha: Coven of Chaos begins production this week, there is still so much unknown about the series.

What we do know is that Kathryn Hahn will be reprising her role as the titular witch with other returning WandaVision cast members including Emma Caulfied and Debra Jo Rupp. However, the addition of actors like Aubrey Plaza, Eric Andre, and Patti Lupone to the cast has caused a bit of chaos as well.

Just when it seemed like the series’ roster had been rounded out, a new rumor suggests that one more actor has joined the show in an undisclosed role.

According to Parade Magazine, Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman is “rumored” to be a part of the cast. Interestingly enough the site doesn’t take full credit for the rumor. And the only other mention of this information is in a (now) deleted Reddit post on the Marvel Studios Spoilers subreddit which credits Parade.

What does this all mean? Well, for one, it seems quite odd for a major publication like Parade to risk posting an unconfirmed rumor. From an outside perspective it does seem possible that Parade may be hinting at some yet-to-be-confirmed news.

Based on her performance as Esther in the Orphan franchise, Fuhrman seems like she would make a great witch – or even a potential secondary antagonist for Agatha in the series.

Unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait for a major trade to confirm it. Until then, like all rumors we report on, we urge you all to take this news with a grain of salt.

WandaVision writer, producer, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff. Schaeffer has an overall deal with Marvel Studios and is also developing a Vision spin-off Vision Quest.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is looking to shoot briefly for a week or two next month before production formally begins in January through the early summer of 2023 in Atlanta likely at Trilth Studios. The series, which is said to be a comedy, is eyeing a premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024.

