SEE IT: The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Funko Pops Are Here!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still in theaters and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters next month, the marketing for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 seems to already be ramping up.

You might recall earlier this week when Empire unveiled a first full look at Adam Warlock. Today, it seems as if images for all of the Funko Pop designed for the film have been leaked – at least most of the images anyway.

You can see for yourself why we think some are still missing down below! The image comes courtesy of YouTuber Cris Parker a.k.a 3C Films.

Notice anyone missing? We believe Pops for characters such Gamora, Lylla, and the High Evolutionary have been excluded because they may provide spoilers for the film or Funko may be planning for them to be event exclusives down the line.

Nevertheless, we think they look cool. And they’ve only got us more excited for the upcoming film.

What do you think of the new Pops? Plan on adding any to your own collection? Sound off below!

Last we saw the Guardians was during Thor: Love and Thunder, where Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Rocket (Cooper), and Groot (Vin Diesel) were joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as they search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who disappeared following the final battle with Thanos and his army. Will Poulter (The Revenant) also joins the cast as Adam Warlock, with Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary.

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

SOURCE: Cris Parker

