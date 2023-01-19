‘Wonder Man’ To Begin Production Much Sooner Than Expected

Last month, an update to screenwriter Andrew Guest’s official page on the Writer’s Guild of America website revealed that Marvel was eyeing for production on its Wonder Man series to begin later this year. However, we’ve learned some promising information that indicates otherwise.

According to the site STV, which tracks production of most television shows, the series is actually gearing up to begin production this upcoming March. However, we at The DisInsider can also confirm that we’ve heard similar details about the series.

Sadly, what we don’t have is any details about how long the shoot will take – or if any new cast members have been added to the show’s roster. We can confirm, however, that both Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley are still the only two stars attached at this time.

While the series was formerly reported to be filming under the working titled “Callback,” we’ve also learned that it falls under an LLC by the name of IONIC PRODUCTIONS at Marvel.

Although it was believed that Destin Daniel Cretton would only be shooting some of the series’ episodes, he’s currently the only director attached. We expect that to change just as we expect the cast list to continue to grow. With Cretton gearing up to promote his new Disney+ series American Born Chinese and all the pre-production he has ahead of him for Avengers: Kang Dynasty, it doesn’t seem like he’ll have enough time to spend directing the entire series either.

Now, there is a possibility that some of this info could change or shift slightly, but considering that another one of Marvel’s Disney+ series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, has already begun production we are inclined to believe that this info is fairly accurate. Marvel Studios clearly has a plan for its small screen projects and its moving full speed ahead.

For those unfamiliar with the character, his real name is Simon Williams. While he was originally conceived as a villain in the 1960s, he was later reimagined as a hero and went on to be a founding member and key leader of the West Coast Avengers.

Unlike most of the characters in the MCU, Williams does not have any superpowers. Rather, he relies on his swift intellect and combat skills to fight crime. His experience as a former actor and stuntman also help whenever he needs to go undercover for a mission.

Now, this won’t technically be Wonder Man’s first planned appearance in the MCU. Originally James Gunn planned to have Nathan Fillion cameo as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Over the course of the first few episodes of WandaVision, there were also Easter eggs that suggested the character might appear. You might even recall that in one interview with the series’ showrunner Jac Schaeffer a blurred out poster of the character appeared in the back. Those all obviously turned out to be (brilliant) red herrings.

