EXCLUSIVE: New Production, Plot Details Revealed For Disney’s ‘Alexander’ Remake

Back in October, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Disney was creating a new “Latino-centric” version of the popular children’s book Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

The film is slated to star Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) and George Lopez (The George Lopez Show), and revolve around a family road trip that goes wrong.

While the studio has been radio silent about the project over the last few months, we at The DisInsider have come across some new details that are sure to excite any fans looking forward to the film.

We can exclusively confirm that production is slated to begin this March in New Mexico. That’s not all! We have also come across an updated – and more detailed – plot synopsis:

“11 year old Alexander Garcia thinks he has the worst luck in the world, and when his family–dad Henry, mom Val, grandma Lidia and siblings Mia and David–head out for a road trip to the desert parks of California, he’s pretty sure that, statistically speaking, disaster waits around every corner. His feeling is only exacerbated when he learns to his shock that his great-grandfather, Alejandro Garcia, whom he was named after, was cursed, and burned down the very town of which he was the mayor, But though many of Alexander’s worst fears–and some he couldn’t even have imagined–come true on this trip, the Garcia family also learns valuable lessons about resilience, heritage and the simple joys of nature and family–which makes Alexander understand that maybe he’s not so cursed after all…”

That’s not all! We’ve also come across character details for Alexander’s younger sibling in the film, David. He is described as a “smart, fearless, fun, and engaging” 4-year-old. He’s the youngest of the three Garcia kids – Alexander will be the middle child. Without revealing too much more about David, he has an interaction with one particular animal during the road trip that contributes to everyone’s miserable experience.

Now, it’s unclear when the studio is planning to release the film, but seeing as how the film is shooting so soon there is a possibility it could be released later this year. However, that’s pure speculation. It is confirmed to be a Disney+ original though.

Based on Judith Viorst’s 1972 best-selling children’s book of the same name, the original story simply follows a young boy named Alexander and his bad day that is filled with one crisis after another. It was previously adapted as a live-action film in 2014 starring Steve Carell, Jennifer Garner, Ed Oxenbould, Dylan Minnette, Kerris Dorsey, and Donald Glover.

