‘The Boogeyman’: Stephen King Adaptation To Get Theatrical Release After Scary Test Screenings

We’ve been following Disney’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman since before its acquisition of Fox. While we’re excited the film comes out later this year, it looks like it will actually be more accessible than the studio originally planned.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 20th Century Studios film will no longer be Hulu exclusive. Instead, it will go directly to theaters following a single surprisingly strong test screening last month.

That’s not all that gave execs the confidence to send it to theaters though. THR also reports that King gave the film his personal stamp of approval as well! If you know anything about King and how protective he is of his adaptations, then you know that’s a huge deal.

Based on a short story from King’s 1978 horror anthology titled Night Shift, the film will reportedly revolve around a 16-year-old and her younger sister, still struggling after the death of their mother, who become targeted by a supernatural boogeyman psychologist father has an encounter with a mysterious patient in their house.

Chris Messina (The Mindy Project), Sophie Thatcher (The Book of Boba Fett), Vivien Lyra Blair (Obi-Wan Kenobi), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man), Marin Ireland (The Empty Man) and Madison Hu (Bizaardvark) star.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (A Quiet Place) wrote the film, who worked on the screenplay along with Mark Heyman (Black Swan). Rob Savage, who helmed Shudder’s viral pandemic film Host, is the director.

The film is now expected to hit theaters on June 2nd.

