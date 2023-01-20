Xosha Roquemore Joins Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’

Xosha Roquemore (Space Jam: A New Legacy) is the latest talent to join Marvel Studios’ Captain America: New World Order, Deadline has learned.

Roquemore joins Anthony Mackie (who will return under the mantle Captain America) Harrison Ford (who will take over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross from the late William Hurt), Tim Blake Nelson, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, and Carl Lumbly.

Her role is being kept under wraps. However, with the film ramping up to begin production in March, she may not be the last actor we hear join the cast.

Roquemore previously starred on Hulu’s The Mindy Project.

Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox, Luce) is set to direct the fourth installment of the franchise. Malcolm Spellman, who was the head writer and showrunner for the hit series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, will be coming back to write the fourth installment of the Captain America franchise. Dalan Musson, a staff writer, will co-write the film with Spellman.

Shortly after, it’s believed that Ford will return for Marvel’s Thunderbolts. Production on that film is also slated to begin next year with director Jake Schreier. Julia Louis Dreyfuss, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John Kamen, Olga Kurylenko, and Sebastian Stan are all set to reprise their respective MCU roles too.

