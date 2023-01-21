New Job Posting Hints At Live-Action Ariel Coming To Disney World

Although Disney’s live-action adaptation The Little Mermaid doesn’t come out until May, it appears that the company is already gearing up to introduce the new Ariel to one of its biggest parks.

According to a job post on Disney’s Career website, the company began accepting online submissions for actors who want to perform as the character this past Friday (January 20th).

“Disney Live Entertainment is seeking Disney Character look-alikes for the role of ARIEL as depicted in the upcoming live-action adaption of The Little Mermaid,” the job opening reads.

The listing reads that Disney is looking for candidates who are 5’2”-5’6” with warm, engaging, and outgoing personalities to portray the mermaid princess.

The description goes to say that “performers will have the opportunity to bring this role to life, in addition to performing as world famous Disney Characters at our Parks & Resorts near Orlando, Florida.” That means that most likely the character will only be present at Disney’s Florida parks, or at least she would debut there first.

Submissions will be accepted through February 5, 2023, just in time for when we may get our next sneak peak at the film during the Super Bowl.

The Little Mermaid will feature the original music by Alan Menken (Tangled and 1989’s The Little Mermaid) in addition to four brand new songs co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).

The film stars Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as the titular Disney princess, Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula, Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) as Scuttle, Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) as Sebastian, and Jacob Tremblay (Room) as Flounder. Also set to star is Emily Coates, Jude Akuwudike, Noma Dumezweni, Russell Balogh, and Adrian Christopher.

It will splash into theaters on May 26, 2023.

