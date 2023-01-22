‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Officially Crosses $2 Billion At The Box Office

It’s been a little over a month since Avatar: The Way of Water hit theaters, but James Cameron’s sci-fi CGI epic has already crossed the $2 billion mark.

Not only is sequel the 6th film (ever!) to cross the $2 billion threshold internationally, it’s also Cameron’s third ever film to do so after Titanic and the original Avatar. That means he’s made half the films who hold that crown.

The total gross (as of the time I’m writing this article) stands at $2.024 billion. It is now the fourth highest grossing film of all time after Avengers: Endgame.

But what does this all mean? Well, firstly, it gives Cameron ability to continue to build out the franchise. So it appears that the series won’t end with the next installment. Secondly, it validates all the arrogance he’s touted over the last few months. After all, what other director has made this much money at the box office?

With the film still earning so much money, there’s no indication of when Disney plans to remove it or add it to Disney+. Should the film score any major Oscar nominations this Tuesday, it’s entirely likely the studio keeps the film in theaters until early March when the winners are revealed at the 95th Academy Awards.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

