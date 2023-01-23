The DisInsider

Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’ Nabs Multiple Razzie Nominations

Skyler Shuler January 23, 2023 3 min read

While Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio is sweeping award season by storm, Disney’s version, the Disney+ live-action remake of their animated classic is doing the opposite.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, released the nominations for some of the year’s biggest disappointments. Pinocchio was one of the leaders with six nominations. Tom Hanks is nominated for Worst Actor for his portrayal of Gepetto.

WORST PICTURE
Blonde
Disney’s Pinocchio
Good Mourning
The King’s Daughter
Morbius

WORST ACTOR
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning
Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke
Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio
Jared Leto / Morbius
Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS
Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter
Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion
Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita
Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter
Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL
Blonde
BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]
Disney’s Pinocchio
Firestarter
Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Adria Arjona / Morbius
Lorraine Bracco (voice only) Disney’s Pinocchio
Penélope Cruz / The 355
Bingbing Fan / The 355 and The King’s Daughter
Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Pete Davidson (cameo role) Good Mourning
Tom Hanks / Elvis
Xavier Samuel / Blonde
Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Evan Williams / Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde
Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) Elvis
Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women / Blonde
The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR
Judd Apatow / The Bubble
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning
Andrew Dominik / Blonde
Daniel Espinosa / Morbius
Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio

WORST SCREENPLAY
Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the Bio-Novel by Joyce Carol Oates
Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)
Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun
Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly
Morbius / Screen story and sreenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless

The Golden Raspberry Awards is a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic underachievements. Co-founded by UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Razzie Awards’ satirical annual ceremony has preceded its opposite, the Academy Awards, for four decades. The term raspberry is used in its irreverent sense, as in “blowing a raspberry”. The statuette is a golf ball-sized raspberry atop a Super 8mm film reel spray-painted gold, with an estimated street value of $4.97. The Golden Raspberry Foundation has claimed that the award “encourages well-known filmmakers and top notch performers to own their bad.”

The “winners” of the 43rd Razzie Awards will be announced on March 11, the day before the Oscars.

