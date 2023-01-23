Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’ Nabs Multiple Razzie Nominations

While Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio is sweeping award season by storm, Disney’s version, the Disney+ live-action remake of their animated classic is doing the opposite.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, released the nominations for some of the year’s biggest disappointments. Pinocchio was one of the leaders with six nominations. Tom Hanks is nominated for Worst Actor for his portrayal of Gepetto.

WORST PICTURE

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) / Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) / Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (as Gepetto) / Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days sequels — 365 Days: This Day and The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (voice only) Disney’s Pinocchio

Penélope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 and The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (cameo role) Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks and His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) Elvis

Andrew Dominik and His Issues With Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) and Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio

WORST SCREENPLAY

Blonde / Written for the screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the Bio-Novel by Joyce Carol Oates

Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis and Chris Weitz (not authorized by the estate of Carlo Collodi)

Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun

Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly

Morbius / Screen story and sreenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless

The Golden Raspberry Awards is a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic underachievements. Co-founded by UCLA film graduates and film industry veterans John J. B. Wilson and Mo Murphy, the Razzie Awards’ satirical annual ceremony has preceded its opposite, the Academy Awards, for four decades. The term raspberry is used in its irreverent sense, as in “blowing a raspberry”. The statuette is a golf ball-sized raspberry atop a Super 8mm film reel spray-painted gold, with an estimated street value of $4.97. The Golden Raspberry Foundation has claimed that the award “encourages well-known filmmakers and top notch performers to own their bad.”

The “winners” of the 43rd Razzie Awards will be announced on March 11, the day before the Oscars.

