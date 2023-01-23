The DisInsider

Searchlight Scores Sundance Darling ‘Theater Camp’

Dempsey Pillot January 23, 2023 1 min read

Molly Gordon, Ben Platt, Alexander Bello, Kyndra Sanchez, Bailee Bonick, Quinn Titcomb, Madisen Marie Lora, Donovan Colan and Luke Islam appear in a still from Theater Camp by Molly Goron and Nick Lieberman, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute

Following a standing ovation and critical acclaim, Searchlight has seemingly jumped at the chance to enroll the comedy Theater Camp into its 2023 slate.

According to Deadline, the studio nabbed the indie comedy for approximately $8 million. The deal also guarantees the film a theatrical release.

Directed by Molly Gordon (Booksmart) and Nick Lieberman (Make Dinner Safer), the film stars both Gordon and Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) as two longtime best friends who embark on a journey to save an old run down theater camp from going bankrupt. The film is reportedly a comedy and mockumentary a la The Office.

Noah Galvin (The Good Doctor), Ayo Edibiri (The Bear) and Jimmy Tatro (Home Economics) co-star.

The film is the second to score a sale at the ongoing Sundance Film Festival.

We’re expect to find out more details about the film’s theatrical release later this year.

SOURCE: Deadline

