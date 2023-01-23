SEE IT: Leaked Photos Of Kathryn Hahn & Cast On Set For ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Production on Agatha: Coven of Chaos may have only just begun last week, but photos from the cast have already leaked.

The gossip site Just Jared posted a few photos of series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, and Ali Ahn early Monday morning. The photos were taken of the cast members prior to them leaving the set.

You can take a look at some of the photos, posted via Twitter, down below!

Joe Locke and Ali Ahn spotted on the set of Agatha: Coven of Chaos © justjared & atlanta filming pic.twitter.com/XhRV0J3etj — AGATHA: COVEN OF CHAOS (fan page) (@Agatha_CofC) January 23, 2023

In addition to Hahn, Locke, and Ahn, the series also stars Emma Caulfield Ford, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, Debra Jo Rupp, and Aubrey Plaza. The latter is rumored to play the series’ antagonist.

American icon Patti Lupone also reportedly has a role in the series.

WandaVision writer, producer, and showrunner Jac Schaeffer serves as writer and executive producer on the spinoff. Schaeffer has an overall deal with Marvel Studios and is also developing a Vision spin-off Vision Quest.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is looking to shoot briefly for a week or two next month before production formally begins in January through the early summer of 2023 in Atlanta (likely at Trilth Studios). The series, which is said to be a comedy, is eyeing a premiere in the second half of 2023 or the first half of 2024.

SOURCE: Just Jared

