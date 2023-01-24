Daisy Ridley’s ‘Star Wars’ Return Reportedly Coming Soon

The Star Wars universe is in the process of opening an entirely new chapter of George Lucas’ legacy, but a flood of rumors suggest that Daisy Ridley could be returning to the galaxy.

Daisy Ridley’s Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy has been an anchor for new fans to the Star Wars world. While Ridley portrayed the Jedi in three feature films, new rumors hint that Lucasfilm isn’t done with the actress:

Daisy Ridley is def coming back as Rey from what I've heard. I think you'll start to see more and more of her talking Star Wars leading up to the announcement. — The Den of Nerds (@TheDenofNerds) January 23, 2023

Take every rumor with a grain of salt, but some things are adding up for Daisy Ridley’s potential return to the galaxy far, far away.

Recently, the actress shared that she’s “open to a phone call” when asked by IMDb if she’d ever consider returning to the Star Wars franchise:

While actors can play coy like Andrew Garfield when asked about their future involvement in various projects, Ridley previously shared a picture of Lucasfilm’s headquarters before 2022 wrapped up, fueling more fan theories that Rey could somehow return in a bigger and better way:

Daisy Ridley is at Lucasfilm, make of that what you will. pic.twitter.com/bJGAqLgw9b — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) December 1, 2022

While it’s still unclear if Rian Johnson’s supposed Star Wars trilogy is still on the table, fans everywhere would love more SW content to consume in the theater.

While The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Skeleton Crew, and future installments of The Bad Batch continue to reshape George Lucas’ work and expand his storytelling to new heights, The Walt Disney Company undoubtedly has some major plans for new Star Wars feature films (including Taika Waititi’s untitled SW picture).

