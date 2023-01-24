Disney Nabs The Most #OscarNoms Of Any Other Studio

By now, we’ve all celebrated the fact that Angela Bassett made history this morning by being the first actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in a Marvel movie. However, for The Walt Disney Company, her nomination is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Company walked away the biggest winner on Tuesday with 22 nominations across all 23 categories.

It received two Best Picture nominations for Avatar: The Way of Water and The Banshees of Inisherin respectively.

Fresh off its $2 billion box office run, Avatar: The Way of Water also earned nominations the Best Production Design, Best Sound, and Best Visual Effects categories.

Banshees also received nominations in the Best Director (Martin McDonagh), Best Actor (Colin Farrell), Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan), Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon), Best Original Screenplay (Martin McDonagh), Best Film Editing (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen), and Best Original Score (Carter Burwell) categories.

National Geographic’s Fire of Love nabbed a Best Documentary nomination, while Turning Red ended up being the only animated film from Disney’s 2022 slate to score a nomination for Best Animated Feature.

Black Panther also performed well in other categories, nabbing nominations in categories such as Best Costume Design (Ruth E. Carter), Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” (Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler), Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects.

The full list of Disney’s nominations can be found below!

“THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN” | Searchlight Pictures

9 Nominations

· Best Picture – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

· Best Director – Martin McDonagh

· Best Actor – Colin Farrell

· Best Supporting Actor – Brendan Gleeson

· Best Supporting Actor – Barry Keoghan

· Best Supporting Actress – Kerry Condon

· Best Original Screenplay – Martin McDonagh

· Best Film Editing – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

· Best Music (Original Score) – Carter Burwell

“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER”| Marvel Studios

5 Nominations

· Best Supporting Actress – Angela Bassett

· Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter

· Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” – Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

· Best Makeup and Hairstyling – Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

· Best Visual Effects – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” | 20th Century Studios

4 Nominations

· Best Picture – James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

· Best Sound – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

· Best Production Design – Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

· Best Visual Effects – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

“EMPIRE OF LIGHT” | Searchlight Pictures

1 Nomination

· Best Cinematography – Roger Deakins

“FIRE OF LOVE” | National Geographic Documentary Films

1 Nomination

· Best Documentary Feature Film – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

“LE PUPILLE” | Disney Branded Television

1 Nomination

· Best Live Action Short – Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

“TURNING RED”| Pixar Animation Studios

1 Nomination

· Best Animated Feature Film – Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

