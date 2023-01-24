NEW LOOK: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure shown for the first time on the New Magic Kingdom map – Arriving 2024

Sadly Magic Kingdom’s infamous log flume Splash Mountain has drawn its last queue string across and closed its doors for the final time. The log flume set in Splash Mountain closed on Sunday, it will now undergo a revamp that will sever connections to the 1946 controversial Disney movie Song of the South. Even though the negative ties the ride has been enjoyed by many since it first opened way back in 1989.

Thousands of fans queued for upto four hours over the weekend in Walt Disney World in Florida’s Magic Kingdom for the last chance to ride the beloved log flume. The last members though to take a ride on the attraction was its cast members.

Now as Splash Mountain has closed the Disney Imagineers are moving in and they’re giving the attraction a complete redesign, it will now be themed on The Princess and the Frog. It will be Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and arrive in 2024, the new log flume based on Princess Tiana will finally give her the representation she and the movies great characters deserves.

The movie is set in 1926 and centers around Tiana’s dreams of owning her own restaurant. She ends up kissing a frog, who is really a prince who had previously befallen a voodoo encantation, in hopes of making her dreams come true. Although Tiana befall’s the same fate and they both have to find a way with some help along the way to become human again.

We first caught a glimpse of what the final retheme of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will look like when the model was shown off at D23 last year.

In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure you’ll be joined by Princess Tiana, her jazz loving alligator friend Louis in the middle of Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a celebration like no other for the people of New Orleans. The fireflies of the Bayou will light your way the further down and deeper into the river you go, also beautiful rythm and blues Zydeco music born in Louisiana will play along with you through the attraction. Louis will explain to you where the amazing music is coming from, there will also be a band of Bayou animals all playing natural material instruments.

We’re really excited to see Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the Magic Kingdome in 2024, tell us your thoughts. Are you sad about Splash Mountain or was it time to shake things up with something new, let us know.

