‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Co-Star Just Made Marvel History

Alex Lue January 24, 2023 1 min read

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapdily expanding with new films and streaming series, but Angela Bassett of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just made history.

Actress Angela Bassett is the first actress in the MCU to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Snagging an impressive Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Bassett continues to reshape the superhero game and jump leagues ahead of the competition.

The 95th Academy Awards airs live on March 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM PDT on ABC. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever joins the Marvel collection on Disney+ on February 1st.

SOURCE: @DiscussingFilm via Twitter

