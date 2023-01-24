‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Co-Star Just Made Marvel History

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapdily expanding with new films and streaming series, but Angela Bassett of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just made history.
Actress Angela Bassett is the first actress in the MCU to be nominated for an Academy Award.
Snagging an impressive Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her work in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Bassett continues to reshape the superhero game and jump leagues ahead of the competition.
The 95th Academy Awards airs live on March 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM PDT on ABC. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever joins the Marvel collection on Disney+ on February 1st.
SOURCE: @DiscussingFilm via Twitter
More Stories
SEE IT: Leaked Photos Of Kathryn Hahn & Cast On Set For ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
Xosha Roquemore Joins Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’
‘Wonder Man’ To Begin Production Much Sooner Than Expected