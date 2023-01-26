Disney’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Series Finally Finds Its Zeus and Poseidon

The Gods are (finally) all here.

According to Variety, Disney’s Percy Jackson series has completed its lineup by adding both Lance Reddick (John Wick) and Toby Stephens (Lost in Space) as Zeus and Poseidon respectively.

Both actors will only be guest stars on the series. The latter will play the titular character’s father.

According to site, Poseidon official character description is as follows: “Although seemingly absent in Percy’s life, many of Poseidon’s qualities live in Percy; stubbornness, impulsiveness and loyalty. Though he has stayed away throughout Percy’s life, his deep feelings for his son (and Percy’s mother, Sally) are evident.”

Zeus, on the other hand is described as “The all-powerful god of the sky and leader of Mount Olympus, Zeus is tempestuous and mistrustful. He’s promised to wage a war if his stolen thunderbolt is not returned.”

The live-action show tells the fantastical tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Simhadri) and Annabeth (Jefferies), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Grover is a satyr, half boy, and half goat, disguised as a 12-year-old boy, and is the best friend of Percy. Annabeth is the true daughter of the Greek goddess, Athena.

Walker Scobell’s Percy will be joined by as well as Aryan Simhadri as Grover and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Additional cast members include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp as well as Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, and recent additions like Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Timothy Omundson, Jay Duplass, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recently joined as Hermes.

If renewed for more seasons the series will then tackle each new book for every season. They are continuing the series under the assumption additional seasons are coming.

