‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Joins Cast of ‘Thunderbolts’

Yes chef! Fresh off her critically praised role as a lead chef in FX’s masterful show The Bear, Edebiri has cooked up her first major cinematic role in Marvel’s Thunderbolts according to Deadline.

With details of her character under wraps and considered secret for now, she joins an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko in their respective MCU roles.

Little is known about the plot of this film, but going by the Marvel comics, we can assume that these villains and outsiders will be used as mercenaries to do some government agency’s bidding! We’ll see how nefarious that will be, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina character doing some kind of scheming behind the scenes.

Directed by Jake Schreier(Paper Towns), Thunderbolts is set to hit the big screen July 26, 2024.

