The DisInsider

Exclusive Daily Disney News

‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Joins Cast of ‘Thunderbolts’

JeremyWrites January 26, 2023 1 min read

Yes chef! Fresh off her critically praised role as a lead chef in FX’s masterful show The Bear, Edebiri has cooked up her first major cinematic role in Marvel’s Thunderbolts according to Deadline.

With details of her character under wraps and considered secret for now, she joins an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, and Olga Kurylenko in their respective MCU roles.

Little is known about the plot of this film, but going by the Marvel comics, we can assume that these villains and outsiders will be used as mercenaries to do some government agency’s bidding! We’ll see how nefarious that will be, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s Valentina character doing some kind of scheming behind the scenes.

Directed by  Jake Schreier(Paper Towns), Thunderbolts is set to hit the big screen July 26, 2024.

About Post Author

JeremyWrites

See author's posts

Leave a Reply

More Stories

1 min read

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Co-Star Just Made Marvel History

January 24, 2023 Alex Lue
2 min read

SEE IT: Leaked Photos Of Kathryn Hahn & Cast On Set For ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

January 23, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Xosha Roquemore Joins Marvel’s ‘Captain America: New World Order’

January 20, 2023 Skyler Shuler

You may have missed

1 min read

‘The Bear’ Star Ayo Edebiri Joins Cast of ‘Thunderbolts’

January 26, 2023 JeremyWrites
2 min read

Disney’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Series Finally Finds Its Zeus and Poseidon

January 26, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
1 min read

Hulu, 20th Television Animation Cut Ties With Justin Roiland

January 25, 2023 Dempsey Pillot
2 min read

Disney Nabs The Most Oscar Nominations Of Any Other Studio

January 24, 2023 Dempsey Pillot