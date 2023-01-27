‘Goosebumps’ Series At Disney+ Adds Comedian Rob Heubel

In case you forgot about Disney’s planned Goosebumps adaptation, today we received an exciting casting update.

According to Variety, the series has added comedian Rob Heubel (Human Giant, The Office).

His character is described as the father of co-star Isa Briones’ character. He’s “a well-intentioned high school guidance counselor who is about to discover the world is a lot bigger and scarier than he ever imagined.”

Aside from Huebel and Briones, the series will feature Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Justin Long, Zack Morris, and Rachael Harris

Based on 5 of the most popular books from R.L. Stine, the series will follow a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.

READ: Disney’s ‘Percy Jackson’ Series Finally Finds Its Zeus and Poseidon

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, who directed the Jack Black-led Goosebumps movie, return to the spooky franchise as writers and producers. Letterman is already set to direct the pilot, though, we hear he is directing multiple episodes. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film, Conor Welch of Stoller Global Solutions, Iole Lucchese, and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment are also executive producing. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce. Original Film and Stoller Global Solutions are currently under TV overall deals with Sony.

Disney+ is no stranger to worlds created by R.L. Stein. In 2021, the streamer debuted the 8-episode series Just Beyond, from director Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and starred Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel), Tim Heidecker (Us), Lexi Underwood Christine Ko (Tigertail), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out), Henry Thomas (The Haunting of Hill House), and guest starring Nasim Pedrad (Aladdin). Just Beyond is streaming on Disney+ now.

SOURCE: Variety

About Post Author

Related