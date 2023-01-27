Jona Xiao Joins Mysterious MCU Project In Undisclosed Role

As the MCU continues to expand, it’s only natural that new faces continue to join. Just yesterday it was announced that breakout star Ayo Edibiri has joined the upcoming Thunderbolts film in a mysterious role. Today, we have word that there’s yet another actress making her Marvel debut soon.

After some super sleuthing on the website Actors Access, our friends over at The Cosmic Circus have learned that actress Jona Xiao is slated to appear in an upcoming Marvel project.

Unlike Edibiri, it’s unclear which project the actress will appear in. The website lists it as an “NDA Marvel Project.” However, a screenshot shared by the site also reveals that Xiao is set to star as a lead in whatever project it is.

Photo courtesy of The Cosmic Circus

The listing does also reveal that the project is at Disney+, which kind of helps to narrow it down.

Considering that Agatha: Coven of Chaos will feature such a large female cast, one might think that Xiao could have joined the cast secretly. However, because filming is already underway in Georgia AND the listing says Xiao will be a lead character, we think that she’s a part of a totally different project.

In fact, we think it’s possible that she may be that previously rumored female lead set to star opposite Yahya Abdul-Matteen II in Wonder Man. However, for now, that’s pure speculation.

With so many other projects in development for the streamer such as Ironheart, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again, it’s impossible to say which project Xiao could be a part of for sure. There’s also a chance she could be a part of a yet-to-be-announced project too!

Until Marvel or any of the major trades report on her casting, we won’t know for sure but we’ll be sure to keep our eyes peeled!

SOURCE: The Cosmic Circus

