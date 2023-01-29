The DisInsider

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tops Box Office For 7th Consecutive Weekend

Dempsey Pillot January 29, 2023 1 min read

It’s been more than a month since Avatar: The Way of Water hit theaters. Yet it continues to soar at the box office.

This weekend the film finished in first place at the domestic box office for the seventh week in a row. It grossed an additional $15.7 million.

The film’s continued success comes on the heels of the film received four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, which were revealed last week.

With a global total of $2.1 billion, The Way of Water is the fourth highest grossing film of all time.

READ: RUMOR – A Nine-Hour Long Cut Of ‘Avatar 3’ Exists

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive,  and the tragedies they endure.  

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

SOURCE: AP

