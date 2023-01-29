Disney Axes ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ After Two Seasons

After two seasons at Disney+, The Mysterious Benedict Society is disbanding.

Creator Phil Hay to Twitter to make the sad announcement Saturday.

Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made! (1/3 ) — Phil Hay (@phillycarly) January 29, 2023

“You made it wonderful and we loved every minute,” Hay added. “The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to visit. Spoiler alert for how the story ends: the kids stay friends forever.”

The series originally premiered on the streamer in June of 2021. A second season just dropped this past October.

Based on the best-selling YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, The Mysterious Benedict Society also starred Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho, and Marta Kessler.

The series was executive produced by Sonar Entertainment, 20th Television, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, David Ellender, Matt Loze, James Bobin, Matt Manfredi (writer/creator), and Phil Hay (writer/creator). Showrunners for the series were Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin.

