SEE IT: The First Trailer For ‘The Boogeyman’ Scares Its Way Online

Dempsey Pillot January 29, 2023

Boo!

The first trailer for 20th Century’s The Boogeyman has just arrived online.

The film was originally planned and produced as a Hulu release. However, after a scary test screening last month, the studio changed its mind and the film is now expected to release theatrically later this year!

Check out the horrifying trailer below!

