Hulu’s “Reboot” Canceled After One Season

After just one season, Hulu cancels Steve Levitan’s scripted comedy series Reboot according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. Levitan is reportedly shopping the show with the hopes that it might find a new home elsewhere.

Hot off the heels of the massive success of Modern Family, Levitan’s meta Reboot follows the cast of a 2000s sitcom as they grapple with a changing industry and world while shooting a reboot of their show for Hulu. The show stars Keegan Michael-Key and Johnny Knoxville alongside Rachel Bloom, Calum Worthy, Krista Marie Yu, and Judy Greer as the show’s series regulars.

Even with its promising cast, accomplished showrunner, and an impressive 88% critics score from review aggregate Rotton Tomatoes, the show failed to find its feet with reviewers, who criticized it for scripts with “less assurance of their direction” and “inconsistent” satire. Reboot premiered in September 2022 with its season 1 finale airing a month later in October and ending with a cliffhanger that would, hopefully, lend itself to showrunner Levitan’s multiple-season plan.

Reboot was Steve Levitan’s first TV outing since wrapping ABC’s Modern Family, and his first created specifically for streaming services.

About Post Author

Natalie Kovacs Natalie is a third-year English major at Cal Poly SLO with a huge love for all things Disney! After following this blog for years, she is so excited to be part of the team. See author's posts

Related