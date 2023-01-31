Everything Coming To Hulu In February

With every new month brings new content. In February, one of Disney’s premier streaming services is getting quite a lot of new content.
In addition to the final season of Animaniacs, the platform will also debut two new documentaries. It’ll also begin streaming the final season of one of its most popular original series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga.
You can check out the full list of new shows and movies headed to the platform, as well as dates for when you can expect to stream them down below!
FEBRUARY 1:
Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1
Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3
Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)
Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B
2012
50/50
Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman
All The King’s Men
Amour
Are We There Yet?
Arthur Christmas
Bad Reputation
Brown Sugar
The Cable Guy
Chocolate (Sub)
Cow on the Run
Darkness Falls
Date Movie
First Daughter
Gnomeo & Juliet
The Green Mile
Happy Gilmore
The Help
How Do You Know
How To Train Your Dragon 2
I, Robot
If Beale Street Could Talk
It’s Complicated
Just My Luck
Kissing Jessica Stein
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Life or Something Like It
Madeline
Man on Fire
Pride
Ruby Sparks
Safe House
Scarface
The Secret Scripture
Shock and Awe
Something’s Gotta Give
Superbad
Surrogates
Thank You for Smoking
The Watch
Water for Elephants
The Waterboy
Welcome To The Rileys
FEBRUARY 2:
National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere
I’m Totally Fine
FEBRUARY 3:
Killing County: Complete Docuseries
Burn
Gigi & Nate
Haunt
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
Jungle
FEBRUARY 4:
Project Legion
FEBRUARY 7:
Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere
FEBRUARY 8:
Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1
Are We Done Yet?
FEBRUARY 9:
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries
A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere
National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere
Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere
Piggy
FEBRUARY 10:
Brimstone
Jesus Henry Christ
The Perfect Weapon
Pound of Flesh
Something in the Dirt
The Storied Life of AJ Fikry
FEBRUARY 13:
Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere
FEBRUARY 15:
Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere
Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1
Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere
Craig of the Creek: Season 4C
A Long Way Down
Blade Of The Immortal
Cocaine Cowboys
Cocaine Cowboys 2
Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded
The Seat Filler
FEBRUARY 16:
2/16/23 The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere
2/16/23 National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere
FEBRUARY 17:
Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season
Animal Control: Series Premiere
Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday
All Roads Lead to Rome
Black November
Forsaken
Game of Love
La Boda De Valentina
Rogue Agent
Shut In
FEBRUARY 18:
Hold Your Fire (2021)
FEBRUARY 19:
Slayers
FEBRUARY 20:
American Idol: Season 21 Premiere
The Company You Keep: Series Premiere
FEBRUARY 23:
National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere
Snowfall: Final Season Premiere
FEBRUARY 24:
Bruiser (2023)
211
A Million Little Pieces
Prisoners of the Sun
The Reef: Stalked
Spin Me Round
FEBRUARY 26:
Iron Mask
FEBRUARY 27:
The Book Thief
Additionally, the following titles will be removed from the platform throughout the month, on the corresponding dates below:
2/11/23 – Batman Begins
2/11/23 – The Dark Knight
2/11/23 – The Dark Knight Rises
2/11/23 – Inception
2/11/23 – Insomnia
2/11/23 – Let the Right One In
2/13/23 – Fruitvale Station
2/14/23 – The Brass Teapot
2/14/23 – Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room
2/14/23 – The Hate U Give
2/14/23 – One Last Thing
2/24/23 – The Last Witness
2/28/23 – 28 Weeks Later
2/28/23 – A League Of Their Own
2/28/23 – Brothers
2/28/23 – Buried
2/28/23 – Chronicle
2/28/23 – The Da Vinci Code
2/28/23 – Dave Chappelle’S Block Party
2/28/23 – Epic Movie
2/28/23 – Ever After: A Cinderella Story
2/28/23 – The Happening
2/28/23 – Joe
2/28/23 – Lemon
2/28/23 – The Last Song
2/28/23 – Liar, Liar
2/28/23 – The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
2/28/23 – Miss You Already
2/28/23 – Never Back Down
2/28/23 – Oculus
2/28/23 – Office Space
2/28/23 – Open Season 3
2/28/23 – Pathfinder
2/28/23 – Picture Perfect
2/28/23 – Results
2/28/23 – Rio
2/28/23 – The Scout
2/28/23 – Secret Window
2/28/23 – Snatch
2/28/23 – Still Alice
2/28/23 – Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie
2/28/23 – Wall Street
2/28/23 – We Bought a Zoo
2/28/23 – White God
