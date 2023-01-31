Everything Coming To Hulu In February

With every new month brings new content. In February, one of Disney’s premier streaming services is getting quite a lot of new content.

In addition to the final season of Animaniacs, the platform will also debut two new documentaries. It’ll also begin streaming the final season of one of its most popular original series, Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

You can check out the full list of new shows and movies headed to the platform, as well as dates for when you can expect to stream them down below!

FEBRUARY 1:

Taiwan Crime Stories: Complete Season 1

Impractical Jokers: Complete Seasons 1-3

Naruto Shippuden: Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)

Sherman’s Showcase: Season 2B

2012

50/50

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman

All The King’s Men

Amour

Are We There Yet?

Arthur Christmas

Bad Reputation

Brown Sugar

The Cable Guy

Chocolate (Sub)

Cow on the Run

Darkness Falls

Date Movie

First Daughter

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Green Mile

Happy Gilmore

The Help

How Do You Know

How To Train Your Dragon 2

I, Robot

If Beale Street Could Talk

It’s Complicated

Just My Luck

Kissing Jessica Stein

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Life or Something Like It

Madeline

Man on Fire

Pride

Ruby Sparks

Safe House

Scarface

The Secret Scripture

Shock and Awe

Something’s Gotta Give

Superbad

Surrogates

Thank You for Smoking

The Watch

Water for Elephants

The Waterboy

Welcome To The Rileys

FEBRUARY 2:

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion: Special Premiere

I’m Totally Fine

FEBRUARY 3:

Killing County: Complete Docuseries

Burn

Gigi & Nate

Haunt

Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

Jungle

FEBRUARY 4:

Project Legion

FEBRUARY 7:

Black Travel Across America: Series Premiere

FEBRUARY 8:

Santo Maldito: Complete Season 1

Are We Done Yet?

FEBRUARY 9:

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence: Complete Docuseries

A Million Little Things: Final Season Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska’s Oil: Special Premiere

National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage: Special Premiere

Not Dead Yet: Series Premiere

Piggy

FEBRUARY 10:

Brimstone

Jesus Henry Christ

The Perfect Weapon

Pound of Flesh

Something in the Dirt

The Storied Life of AJ Fikry

FEBRUARY 13:

Next Level Chef: Season 2 Premiere

FEBRUARY 15:

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Final Season Premiere

Horario Estelar: Complete Season 1

Love Trip: Paris: Series Premiere

Craig of the Creek: Season 4C

A Long Way Down

Blade Of The Immortal

Cocaine Cowboys

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded

The Seat Filler

FEBRUARY 16:

2/16/23 The Masked Singer: Season 9 Premiere

2/16/23 National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America: Special Premiere

FEBRUARY 17:

Animaniacs: Complete Third and Final Season

Animal Control: Series Premiere

Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday

All Roads Lead to Rome

Black November

Forsaken

Game of Love

La Boda De Valentina

Rogue Agent

Shut In

FEBRUARY 18:

Hold Your Fire (2021)

FEBRUARY 19:

Slayers

FEBRUARY 20:

American Idol: Season 21 Premiere

The Company You Keep: Series Premiere

FEBRUARY 23:

National Geographic Investigates: Peru’s Grave Mystery: Special Premiere

Snowfall: Final Season Premiere

FEBRUARY 24:

Bruiser (2023)

211

A Million Little Pieces

Prisoners of the Sun

The Reef: Stalked

Spin Me Round

FEBRUARY 26:

Iron Mask

FEBRUARY 27:

The Book Thief

Additionally, the following titles will be removed from the platform throughout the month, on the corresponding dates below:

Still from Fruitvale Station

2/11/23 – Batman Begins

2/11/23 – The Dark Knight

2/11/23 – The Dark Knight Rises

2/11/23 – Inception

2/11/23 – Insomnia

2/11/23 – Let the Right One In

2/13/23 – Fruitvale Station

2/14/23 – The Brass Teapot

2/14/23 – Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room

2/14/23 – The Hate U Give

2/14/23 – One Last Thing

2/24/23 – The Last Witness

2/28/23 – 28 Weeks Later

2/28/23 – A League Of Their Own

2/28/23 – Brothers

2/28/23 – Buried

2/28/23 – Chronicle

2/28/23 – The Da Vinci Code

2/28/23 – Dave Chappelle’S Block Party

2/28/23 – Epic Movie

2/28/23 – Ever After: A Cinderella Story

2/28/23 – The Happening

2/28/23 – Joe

2/28/23 – Lemon

2/28/23 – The Last Song

2/28/23 – Liar, Liar

2/28/23 – The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

2/28/23 – Miss You Already

2/28/23 – Never Back Down

2/28/23 – Oculus

2/28/23 – Office Space

2/28/23 – Open Season 3

2/28/23 – Pathfinder

2/28/23 – Picture Perfect

2/28/23 – Results

2/28/23 – Rio

2/28/23 – The Scout

2/28/23 – Secret Window

2/28/23 – Snatch

2/28/23 – Still Alice

2/28/23 – Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie

2/28/23 – Wall Street

2/28/23 – We Bought a Zoo

2/28/23 – White God





