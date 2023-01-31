‘King of the Hill’ Revival a Go at Hulu

Hulu has revived the Animaniacs and are currently in development on a revival of the cult animated hit Futurama. Well, the streamer is continuing the trend as King of the Hill is their next revival.

The Disney-owned streamer has handed out a straight-to-series order for the former Fox animated series from 20th Television Animation. Series’ creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to return to executive produce alongside showrunner Saladin Patterson (ABC’s The Wonder Years remake).

That’s not all, the original voice cast is also set to return, including Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Johnny Hardwick, and Lauren Tom.

“We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago,” said Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television streaming originals. “This show has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we’re so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group.”

King of the Hill aired its original non-syndicated run from January 12, 1997, to September 13, 2009, and centers on the Hills, an American family in the fictional city of Arlen, Texas, as well as their neighbors, co-workers, relatives, classmates, friends, and acquaintances. The series was named by Time magazine in its 2007 list of “The 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time”. The series has won two Emmy Awards and has been nominated for seven.

