Highly-Anticipated ‘Star Wars’ Project Officially Delayed

The Star Wars universe is officially expanding with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but fans won’t be able to play it in March.

Lucasfilm Games and Respawn Entertainment have officially delayed Jedi: Survivor to April 28th, 2023.

Respawn Entertainment is pushing the release date of Cal Kestis’ latest intergalactic adventure back one month; issuing the following statement:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

Jedi: Suvivor is undoubtedly the most-anticpated Star Wars video game since Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the ground-breaking Star Wars video game that called back on the legacy of the Battlefront franchise and more classic Lucasfilm games.

Nonetheless, Respawn shared their graditude to fans for allowing them to “deliver the best experience for our players,” indicating that they’re maximizing Jedi: Survivor for every Star Wars fan.

More About Jedi: Survivor

Lucasfilm shares:

The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively-driven, single player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.

Stand against the darkness on April 28, 2023.

Source: StarWars.com

