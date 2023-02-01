Disney Bringing Multiple Trailers to The Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is a little over a week away and The Walt Disney Company is bringing the goods in the form of trailers. According to Deadline, the house of mouse is bringing at least 4 trailers with the possibility of 6.
Disney is expected to debut new trailers for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Feb. 17), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5), The Little Mermaid (May 26), Pixar’s Elemental (June 16) and possibly Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (June 30) and Marvel Studios’ The Marvels (July 28). No spots for Disney+’s Secret Invasion are expected.
The Super Bowl has always been a bright spot for Disney, last year Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the most-watched spot on social in the 24 hours following the L.A. Rams win with 93M views, that movie ultimately posted the biggest opening at the box office last year in North America with $187 million.
Super Bowl 2023 featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs takes place on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 PM ET. It will be available to watch on FOX.
More Stories
Disney Nabs Multiple Kids Choice Awards 2023 Nominations
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Tops Box Office For 7th Consecutive Weekend
Disney Nabs The Most Oscar Nominations Of Any Other Studio