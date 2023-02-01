Disney’s live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, and most of us are really looking forward to finding out more. While we don’t have an official release date for the new trailer, we have some news for you.

Thanks to Teen Vogue we have our first look at the cover for Against The TIde, an inspired novel by The Little Mermaid live-action remake, and also we got to know some interesring details and our confirmation of some previously rumored stuff. Yo can see the cover below:

Against The TIde, an inspired novel by The Little Mermaid

Let’s remember that last year Amazon revealed that Disney would be releasing three new books inspired by the live-action adaptation of ‘The Little Mermaid’, so this is not actually new. But now Teen Vogue interviewed the author, J. Elle, and she revealed some new details. And also, you can read the first chapter of the book at Teen Vogue’s article.

The novel (which you can read part of below) is inspired by the live action film and follows a 15-year-old Ariel as she prepares to celebrate a coming of age ceremony that will finally make her the Protector of a territory in the ocean, like her sisters before her. But her sisters aren’t united — they’ve grown apart after the death of their mother, and they haven’t seen each other in years. Their blessed reunion turns sour when one of the sisters is abducted; can Ariel and her family rescue her in time? And what will they uncover about what truly happened to their mother? “The Little Mermaid: Against The Tide” Synopsis (via Teen Vogue)

Elle also shared what it means to her writing a novel about one of her favorite characters:

Ariel was one of my favorite princesses growing up, so it was incredibly humbling and wildly cool to be a part of such a historic and ground­breaking project,” J. Elle tells Teen Vogue. “Not only was I tasked with writing an engaging story focused on sisterhood that leads up to the new reimagining of The Little Mermaid, but I was able to write a heroine my children can see themselves in, and those experiences are now part of Ariel’s story J. Elle to Teen Vogue.

But that’s not it. Last year there was a rumor floating around saying Ariel’s sisters’ names would be different in the live-action remake. One of the rumored names was India, presumably played by Simone Ashley. Now thanks to the first chapter of the novel, we learned that the character’s name will be Indira. The names of the other sisters would be: Caspia, Tamika, Mala, Perla and Karina.

For those wondering, the official trailer still has no release date confirmed by DIsney. But there are several rumors saying we’ll get it this month. Stay tuned as we will continue to bring you the latest news on this highly anticipated movie.

Starring talented actress and singer, Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid will premiere on May 26, 2023.

