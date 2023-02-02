Disney+ UK/IRE Sets Release Date for ‘Abbott Elementary: Season 2 – Part 1’

Set your alarms, grab your lunchboxes, and don’t forget your homework because Disney has finally announced the British and Irish release date of Abbott Elementary’s 2nd season!

READ: ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2’ Episode Six Review: “Tribe”

The mockumentary sitcom follows the daily lives of the passionate teachers of Willard R. Abbott Elementary School, an underfunded Philadelphia public school. The odds may be stacked against them but these teachers love what they do and are determined to help their students succeed in life.

L-R: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Quinta Brunson, and Tyler James Williams.

The series has received widespread critical acclaim and won 3 of its 7 Primetime Emmy Award nominations including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for series creator and lead star Quinta Brunson. It also won three Golden Globe Awards including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy earlier this year.

READ: Disney Bringing Multiple Trailers to The Super Bowl

The series first debuted on Disney+ UK/IRE in February 2022 as a weekly Star Original and British and Irish fans have been eagerly awaiting news on when the 2nd season would be arriving. But the wait is coming to an end because Disney has finally announced that the first 10 episodes will be available on March 1st.

READ: New Details on ‘The Little Mermaid’ Inspired Novel ‘Against The Tide’ Revealed

Unfortunately, season 2 will not be weekly and fans will have to wait for the remaining 12 episodes to drop later this year, but keep your eyes posted on The DisInsider for more Abbott Elementary news!

About Post Author

Jordan Simmons Jordan is a British-Trinbagonian film & TV journalist currently based in the UK (not London). You can see his articles on various websites, including The Disinsider and The Cinema Spot. He is not the Las Vegas Raiders player of the same name, but Jordan fully supports him despite knowing nothing about the NFL. You can find Jordan on Instagram @ig_jordansimmons See author's posts

Related