Disney’s ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Wraps Production

Camp Halfblood is closed!

…For now, anyway.

In a Twitter post shared by Becky Riordan (wife of series creator Rick Riordan) Thursday, it was revealed that production on Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians had come to an end.

Why layoff? In the film industry many jobs are transitory for a day, week, month or contracted for the duration of a season but when it is done everyone scatters and works on another show if the want or are lucky. Speaking of lucky, PJO was lucky to have an amazing crew!🍀💙 🙏 — Becky Riordan (@camphalfblood) February 2, 2023

Despite the wording of the notice featured in the post – and the usage of the word “layoff”, Riordan assured fans that the series was not in jeopardy.

Seeing as how two of the biggest members of the cast were just revealed last week, the news may come as a surprise to some. However, it’s important to remember that principal photography began in June of last year. As Riordan also clarifies in a subsequent post, “Wrap does NOT equal done.”

All the wishful thinking today! Wrap does NOT equal done. If only I had your enthusiasm and magical thinking I would wrap the housework and the tax prep! 🧹✍️ — Becky Riordan (@camphalfblood) February 2, 2023

Considering it’s a fantasy series, there will likely be lots of visual effects that need to be perfected in the post-production process. So there’s a lot that still needs to be done before Disney can even begin to think about its release.

Because it’s still so early in the year, there is a chance the series could come out by the end of 2023. We’ll obviously have to wait and see what happens.

READ: ‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’: Disney Parks’ Next Big Thing?

The live-action show tells the fantastic tale of the titular 12-year-old modern demigod (played by Walker Scobell), who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth (Leah Sava Jefferies), Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

Additional cast members include Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, and Timm Sharp as well as Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, and recent additions like Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Timothy Omundson, Jay Duplass, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who recently joined as Hermes.

If renewed for more seasons the series will then tackle each new book for every season. They are continuing the series under the assumption additional seasons are coming.

SOURCE: Becky Riordan via Twitter

About Post Author

Related