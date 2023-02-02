Hulu Renews ‘Hit-Monkey’ For Second Season, Loses Marvel Branding

Hulu has made the decision to renew the Marvel adult animated series Hit-Monkey for a second season. However, the series will move forward without the Marvel branding.

Marvel TV was folded into Marvel Studios in late 2019, with Marvel TV no longer in existence and Hit-Monkey not being a part of the MCU, 20th Television Animation is now the studio for Hit-Monkey — hence the Marvel name being dropped from in front of the show’s title. Co-creators Josh Gordon and Will Speck remain as executive producers.

The series follows Hit-Monkey, a wronged Japanese macaque who is mentored by the ghost of an American assassin named Bryce Fowler as he damages Tokyo’s crime underworld. It stars Ally Maki, Olivia Munn, Nobi Nakanishi, Fred Tatasciore, George Takei, and Jason Sudeikis.

Hit-Monkey was released on Hulu on November 17, 2021. The series was met with generally positive reviews from critics for its animation, voice acting, action scenes, plot, and faithfulness to the source material of the comics.

About Post Author

Skyler Shuler In 2013, Skyler Shuler wanted to share his knowledge of Disney films and the magic behind the scenes. So, he created the Instagram account Disney Film Facts and the page quickly garnered a following. Soon after a Twitter was created, and not long after that DisneyFilmFacts.com was born. The page has been lucky enough to garner a wonderful following of such amazing Disney and movie fans, as well as been sourced in some of the biggest entertainment sites in the world. In 2018, the page was rebranded to The DisInsider, and the rest was history! See author's posts

Related