Hulu Renews ‘Hit-Monkey’ For Second Season, Loses Marvel Branding

Hulu has made the decision to renew the Marvel adult animated series Hit-Monkey for a second season. However, the series will move forward without the Marvel branding.
Marvel TV was folded into Marvel Studios in late 2019, with Marvel TV no longer in existence and Hit-Monkey not being a part of the MCU, 20th Television Animation is now the studio for Hit-Monkey — hence the Marvel name being dropped from in front of the show’s title. Co-creators Josh Gordon and Will Speck remain as executive producers.
The series follows Hit-Monkey, a wronged Japanese macaque who is mentored by the ghost of an American assassin named Bryce Fowler as he damages Tokyo’s crime underworld. It stars Ally Maki, Olivia Munn, Nobi Nakanishi, Fred Tatasciore, George Takei, and Jason Sudeikis.
Hit-Monkey was released on Hulu on November 17, 2021. The series was met with generally positive reviews from critics for its animation, voice acting, action scenes, plot, and faithfulness to the source material of the comics.
