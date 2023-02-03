‘Avengers Assemble: Flight Force’ to Receive Lighting Upgrades

Last July, Marvel Avengers Campus opened at Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland Paris resort, marking the completion of the first phase of the long-awaited three-part expansion. While similar to its counterpart at Disney’s California Adventure, it includes an exclusive attraction called Avengers Assemble: Flight Force – a retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith.

The attraction has guests board a Stark Industries’ hypersonic vehicle and team up with Iron Man and Captain Marvel to help them save the world from an intergalactic threat.

The new Iron Man figure marks the first use of an Audio-Animatronic in Walt Disney Studios Park.

The rethemed attraction includes a new dynamic facade which has F.R.I.D.A.Y give regular briefings in French and English, a new queue that includes Brie Larson reprising her role as Carol Danvers, and an Iron Man Audio-Animatronic, the first such robotic to be featured at the Walt Disney Studios park. These upgraded portions have received praise, however, the ride itself has garnered mixed reviews.

The retheme keeps the same track layout as Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, but now includes screens displaying Iron Man and Captain Marvel fighting off the alien threat – for the most part. Large portions of the ride are mostly in the dark and guests must rely on the onboard audio to follow the plot, and the scenes where we do see the characters on-screen are fleeting at best.

Last September Outsidears reported that it wasn’t just guests who were disappointed by the ‘upgrade’ but executives from Disneyland Paris and The Walt Disney Company too. Among them included the then CEO Bob Chapek and Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Josh D’Amaro.

Outsidears stated that despite opening in the summer, an early refurbishment was imminent and Disneyland Paris has somewhat confirmed the rumour.

Marvel Avengers Campus is the first phase of Walt Disney Studios’ €2 billion expansion. (Just ignore that Star Wars-section, though).

While the refurbishment isn’t as invasive as many theories, the attraction will be gaining some much-needed additional lighting effects in the Spring. Even better, is that if you’re visiting Disneyland Paris and you wanted to experience Avengers Assemble, you have nothing to worry about because the additions will be installed during the night, meaning it will remain open to guests during the day.

