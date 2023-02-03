The DisInsider

Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Composer NOT Returning for ‘The Mandalorian’

Alex Lue February 3, 2023 2 min read

The Mandalorian is ramping up with season three of the fan-favorite Star Wars series, but composer Ludwig Göransson will not be returning.

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal, third from left) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season three, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

The Book of Boba Fett composer Joseph Shirley is officially taking the musical helm for The Mandalorian:

Award-winning film and television composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda ForeverTENET) is one of Hollywood’s most talented musical powers. Every company vies to bring his success on board.

With Göransson reaching new heights of achievement after becoming a household name with The Mandalorian season one, he’s been torn between various projects, including Disney’s Turning Red and Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer.

As a result, Ludwig Göransson’s work will not be featured in the upcoming season of The Mandalorian

Every Star Wars fan can rest assured, as the talented Shirley has assisted Göransson with the musical composure for The Mandalorian season one and two, as well as collaborated with Göransson for TENET and more.

More About The Mandalorian

Showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni are changing the Star Wars universe with The MandalorianThe Bad BatchAhsoka, and more. Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Grogu/”Baby Yoda,” Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), the Armorer (Emily Swallow), and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) of the Galactic Empire are returning to shake up everything about George Lucas’ galaxy far, far away.

SOURCE: Star Wars Holocron via Twitter

